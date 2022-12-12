Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 33.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

