Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $2.19 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $217.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

