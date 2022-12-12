Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,737 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

