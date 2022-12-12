Stratis Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $67.79 million and $2.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002739 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.26 or 0.07419639 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001788 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034465 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00075851 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056079 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009487 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024420 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,973,603 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
