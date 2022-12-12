Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

