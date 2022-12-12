Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces $5.00 Special Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.7 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 54.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 62.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

