Suku (SUKU) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $536,548.48 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

