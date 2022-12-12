Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sumitomo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.42. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sumitomo has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.