Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sumitomo Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.42. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sumitomo has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Sumitomo Company Profile
