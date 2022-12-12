Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.28 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

