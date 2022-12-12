Summit Global Investments Has $18.07 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,953 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

