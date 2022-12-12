Summit Global Investments Has $4.39 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $297.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.95. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

