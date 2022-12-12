Summit Global Investments Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

