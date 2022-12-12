Summit Global Investments Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,330,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,617,000 after buying an additional 176,442 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

