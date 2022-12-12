Summit Global Investments Purchases 640 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $196.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average of $165.98.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.