Summit Global Investments Purchases 8,839 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 295.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $270.29 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

