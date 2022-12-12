Summit Global Investments Sells 12,646 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.