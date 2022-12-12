Summit Global Investments Sells 4,912 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.1% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit Announces Dividend

NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

