Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 348.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS stock remained flat at $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,983. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.