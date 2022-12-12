T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $717,426,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

