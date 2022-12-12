TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) dropped 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 93,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,525,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
TAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.
The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
