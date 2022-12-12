Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion.

TPR stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

