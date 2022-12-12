Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up to $36.39

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.39, but opened at $37.49. Tapestry shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 17,101 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.