TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.88. 1,597,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

