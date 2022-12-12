Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.29.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.02. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

