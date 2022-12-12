Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tecsys Trading Up 1.0 %

TCS stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market cap of C$392.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$53.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total transaction of C$3,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

