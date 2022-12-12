Tellor 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.90 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $13.64 or 0.00079379 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $31.73 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,556 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
