Telsey Advisory Group Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $125.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.