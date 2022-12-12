Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

NYSE TVE traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.98. 17,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

