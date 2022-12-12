TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $49.60 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $260.93 million and approximately $49.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00075489 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00056116 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009518 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024332 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000246 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,723,550 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,005,731 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
