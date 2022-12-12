Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in November

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesco Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCDY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.56) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.