Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in November

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tesco Price Performance
Tesco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDY)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.