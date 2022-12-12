Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,310,492. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

