Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,550. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

