The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,178. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.