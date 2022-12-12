The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Neutral

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 576,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 142,442 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

