The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TCN stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 254,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.