The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,426,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 203,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

GF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.