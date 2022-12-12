The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPPF remained flat at 8.58 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.03. The SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of 7.75 and a fifty-two week high of 10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

About The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

