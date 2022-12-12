The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
