The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

