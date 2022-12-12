The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.40. 72,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,544,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

