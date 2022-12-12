TheStreet Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

MTH opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

