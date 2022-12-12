Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,916,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,922,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,915. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

