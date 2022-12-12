Thunder Brawl Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.74 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $56.74 million and $488,485.49 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.32792712 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $542,375.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

