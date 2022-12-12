Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.64 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $56.64 million and $497,841.75 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $915.10 or 0.05374016 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508375 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.16 or 0.30121497 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.32792712 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $542,375.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.