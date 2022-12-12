Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TBCP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

