Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.72.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$712.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

