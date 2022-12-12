Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tile Shop worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 98.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tile Shop by 183.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $183.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

