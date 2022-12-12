TiraVerse (TVRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TiraVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001798 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

