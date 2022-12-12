Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Down 2.5%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59. 66,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 122,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

