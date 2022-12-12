TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 122,368 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

