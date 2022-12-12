Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Evercore ISI

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TOL traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,277. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,065 shares of company stock valued at $296,086 in the last ninety days. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

